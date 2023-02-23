Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed a recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
About 60 players are being watched with an eye to selection
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve policy meeting confirmed that US rates would probably remain higher for longer.
The minutes from the latest federal open market committee (FOMC) showed a hawkish Fed committed to the fight against inflation, but will be driven by upcoming economic data releases. ..
JSE firms as investors digest Fed minutes of latest policy meeting
Markets are now pricing in a terminal rate of 5.5%, meaning that three further rate hikes of 25 basis points can be expected
