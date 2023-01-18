Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyed by easing inflation

Prices in December rose at the slowest pace since May last year, but analysts caution that volatility remains elevated

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 20:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday buoyed by news that consumer inflation in December eased to the lowest level since May 2022. Global markets were flat to lower.

Data from Stats SA shows headline inflation eased to an annual 7.2% in December from November’s 7.4%, in line with the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters. That’s above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, but still the softest reading since May 2022.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.