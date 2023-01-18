MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyed by easing inflation

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday buoyed by news that consumer inflation in December eased to the lowest level since May 2022. Global markets were flat to lower.
Data from Stats SA shows headline inflation eased to an annual 7.2% in December from November’s 7.4%, in line with the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters. That’s above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, but still the softest reading since May 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyed by easing inflation
Prices in December rose at the slowest pace since May last year, but analysts caution that volatility remains elevated
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday buoyed by news that consumer inflation in December eased to the lowest level since May 2022. Global markets were flat to lower.
Data from Stats SA shows headline inflation eased to an annual 7.2% in December from November’s 7.4%, in line with the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters. That’s above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range, but still the softest reading since May 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.