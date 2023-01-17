JSE faces lower Asian markets after new Chinese data

World’s second-largest economy grew at a near historic low rate in 2022
A new study could embolden research into analysing faces for purposes such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting
Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Talks under way for Renault to reduce stake in Japanese carmaker
A dual mandate has a better chance of actually worsening low growth and high unemployment
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
After three years of lockdown the lunar new year is seen as a welcome consumption boost
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
With a new space age upon us, Ismail Lagardien speculates on getting answers to some of life's more tantalising questions
The JSE is facing lower Asian markets on Tuesday after economic data from China, including GDP, made investors wary.
The Nikkei in Japan climbed 1.27%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai composite in mainland China fell by 1.01% and 0.25%, respectively. Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, declined 0.81%...
