Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: BlackRock’s global markets outlook for 2023

Business Day TV speaks to BlackRock’s chief fixed income strategist, Scott Thiel

01 December 2022 - 22:54
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

BlackRock has released its markets outlook for 2023. The global asset manager is taking a cautious approach as it warns of a recession on the back of rising interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to BlackRock’s chief fixed income strategist, Scott Thiel, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Will Ramaphosa step aside?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Politics
50 minutes ago

WATCH: Factory activity improves in November

Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Economy
46 minutes ago

WATCH: Building confidence shows cracks in fourth quarter

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SA’s cement industry crumbling under challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand is muted as investors assess Cyril ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 30 2022
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in ...
Markets
4.
JSE may extend rally as Fed signals slower ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE soars on hopes of China easing ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.