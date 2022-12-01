Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Momentum in the manufacturing sector is picking up. The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) ticked up to 52.6 points in November as business activity and new sales orders improved for a second consecutive month after plunging during peak load-shedding in September. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.
WATCH: Factory activity improves in November
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
