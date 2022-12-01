Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Factory activity improves in November

Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke

01 December 2022 - 22:14
Manufacturing in the US looks to be running out of steam after factory output data for October came in lower than expected and the previous month's number was revised lower. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Manufacturing in the US looks to be running out of steam after factory output data for October came in lower than expected and the previous month's number was revised lower. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Momentum in the manufacturing sector is picking up. The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) ticked up to 52.6 points in November as business activity and new sales orders improved for a second consecutive month after plunging during peak load-shedding in September. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Diesel prices set for big cut in December, but ...
Economy
2.
Petrol prices set to jump in December, says AA
Economy
3.
Slide in jobless rate defies economy’s sombre ...
Economy
4.
Worsening power crisis threatens the viability of ...
Economy
5.
African finance ministers to meet in Lomé to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.