WATCH: SA’s cement industry crumbling under challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

29 November 2022 - 19:59
Picture: 123RF/NORASIT KAEWSAI
Picture: 123RF/NORASIT KAEWSAI

SA’s cement industry is crumbling under what the producers call a toxic cocktail of factors. Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus wrote the article and discussed it in greater detail with Business Day TV.

