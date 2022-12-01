Politics

WATCH: Will Ramaphosa step aside?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian

01 December 2022 - 22:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The presidency has postponed an address on Thursday night that was supposed to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a chance to respond to the Phala Phala report. Business Day TV is joined by Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian for her analysis.

Cyril Ramaphosa tells advisers he will step aside rather than be pushed

The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
Politics
10 hours ago

Six key Phala Phala findings

The panel’s 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening
National
14 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance

Phala Phala panel finds prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the constitution
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Follow the process, Mr President

How the ANC handles — or mishandles — the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
Opinion
11 hours ago

Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare

Handover of experts’ report on Phala Phala a spanner in the works for re-election prospects
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
Politics
1 day ago

Call for secret ballot when parliament considers damning Phala Phala report

MPs are scheduled to consider the report on Tuesday, which could set in motion impeachment proceedings against Cyril Ramaphosa
National
13 hours ago
