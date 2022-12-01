WATCH: Will Ramaphosa step aside?

Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Colleague Mulao Lamula defends public protector to panel considering her fitness to hold office
The dominant European shopping centres are delivering strong trading figures as shoppers are back to malls
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
The presidency has postponed an address on Thursday night that was supposed to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a chance to respond to the Phala Phala report. Business Day TV is joined by Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian for her analysis.
Or listen to full audio
iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
