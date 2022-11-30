Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Building confidence shows cracks in fourth quarter

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research

30 November 2022 - 21:54
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES

Sentiment among builders edged lower in the fourth quarter, according to the FNB/BER building confidence index, falling to 33 points from 34 points in the third quarter. Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) for more insight on what the data suggests for the future of the sector.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: SA’s cement industry crumbling under challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Vukile delivers double-digit interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Barloworld gets ready for Zeda listing

Business Day TV speaks to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: What’s next for Sirius Real Estate?

Business Day TV speaks to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Diesel prices set for big cut in December, but ...
Economy
2.
Slide in jobless rate defies economy’s sombre ...
Economy
3.
African finance ministers to meet in Lomé to ...
Economy
4.
Worsening power crisis threatens the viability of ...
Economy
5.
Petrol prices set to jump in December, says AA
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.