Covid concerns weigh on Hong Kong stocks

‘The risks of renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory,’ Citadel Global says
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Consumers will use Black Friday much more for jumping on spontaneous deals and for Christmas gifts, rather than for bigger, delayed purchases
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit to England, hunt for earthquake survivors in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia ‘write history’ at the World Cup, Makro workers threaten Black Friday walkout, and more
Tokyo — US long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.
Expectations of a less aggressive pace of US monetary tightening from as soon as next month continued to support some stock markets in Asia, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped sharply as record Covid-19 infections in China dimmed the outlook.
The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 3.659%, the lowest since October 5 in Tokyo trading, after Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday. The two-year yield slipped to a one-week bottom at 4.44%.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, yen and four other rivals, hovered not far from Thursday’s low of 105.62, and last stood at 105.86.
A “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers had agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate rises, minutes of their latest meeting showed on Wednesday.
Futures markets show investors now see US rates peaking just above 5% around May, and are pricing in roughly two-thirds odds that the Fed slows to a half-point hike on December 14 from a string of 75 basis point increases.
“Having seen the way the market has reacted — equities rally, bond yields fall and the dollar weakens — if I was the Fed, I’d be thinking I had better go and say something really hawkish now, because otherwise the last 75 basis points of tightening I've done are basically pointless, and the next 50 are just going to be swallowed up by the market going, ‘Don’t worry about it, the pivot is coming’,” said ING economist Rob Carnell.
“You want your rate hikes to mean something, so I think once everyone has digested their turkey and gotten back to work — probably early next week — we’re going to hear some pretty hawkish stuff coming out of the Fed.”
US S&P 500 E-mini futures pointed 0.2% higher for the restart of Wall Street trading on Friday.
Asia-Pacific share markets were mixed, with Australia’s benchmark managing a 0.35% rise, but a tech-led sell-off in Hong Kong shares weighing on sentiment in other parts of the region.
The Hang Seng dropped 0.93%, with the tech sector tumbling 2.22%.
Japan’s Nikkei slumped 0.34% and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.31%.
China reported record high Covid infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs, snuffing out recent optimism about the world’s second largest economy moving from strict zero-Covid policies to living with the disease.
“Investors are right to be worried,” said Carnell. “They still in China don’t have the adequate health network that they would be able to deal with a full-on outbreak with lots of people getting sick.”
Mainland Chinese blue chips, though, rose 0.51%, buoyed by government measures to support the real estate market. An index of property developer shares surged 5.33%.
Oil rose slightly, paring a little of this week's losses, which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.
Brent crude futures inched up 13c, or 0.2%, to $85.47 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 35c, or 0.5%, from Wednesday’s close to $78.32 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US holiday.
Both contracts were headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2%.
Gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,758.44/oz amid dollar weakness.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Covid concerns weigh on Hong Kong stocks
US Treasury yields decline amid Federal Reserve’s dovish signals
Tokyo — US long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.
Expectations of a less aggressive pace of US monetary tightening from as soon as next month continued to support some stock markets in Asia, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped sharply as record Covid-19 infections in China dimmed the outlook.
The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 3.659%, the lowest since October 5 in Tokyo trading, after Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday. The two-year yield slipped to a one-week bottom at 4.44%.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, yen and four other rivals, hovered not far from Thursday’s low of 105.62, and last stood at 105.86.
A “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers had agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate rises, minutes of their latest meeting showed on Wednesday.
Futures markets show investors now see US rates peaking just above 5% around May, and are pricing in roughly two-thirds odds that the Fed slows to a half-point hike on December 14 from a string of 75 basis point increases.
“Having seen the way the market has reacted — equities rally, bond yields fall and the dollar weakens — if I was the Fed, I’d be thinking I had better go and say something really hawkish now, because otherwise the last 75 basis points of tightening I've done are basically pointless, and the next 50 are just going to be swallowed up by the market going, ‘Don’t worry about it, the pivot is coming’,” said ING economist Rob Carnell.
“You want your rate hikes to mean something, so I think once everyone has digested their turkey and gotten back to work — probably early next week — we’re going to hear some pretty hawkish stuff coming out of the Fed.”
US S&P 500 E-mini futures pointed 0.2% higher for the restart of Wall Street trading on Friday.
Asia-Pacific share markets were mixed, with Australia’s benchmark managing a 0.35% rise, but a tech-led sell-off in Hong Kong shares weighing on sentiment in other parts of the region.
The Hang Seng dropped 0.93%, with the tech sector tumbling 2.22%.
Japan’s Nikkei slumped 0.34% and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.31%.
China reported record high Covid infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs, snuffing out recent optimism about the world’s second largest economy moving from strict zero-Covid policies to living with the disease.
“Investors are right to be worried,” said Carnell. “They still in China don’t have the adequate health network that they would be able to deal with a full-on outbreak with lots of people getting sick.”
Mainland Chinese blue chips, though, rose 0.51%, buoyed by government measures to support the real estate market. An index of property developer shares surged 5.33%.
Oil rose slightly, paring a little of this week's losses, which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.
Brent crude futures inched up 13c, or 0.2%, to $85.47 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 35c, or 0.5%, from Wednesday’s close to $78.32 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US holiday.
Both contracts were headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2%.
Gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,758.44/oz amid dollar weakness.
Reuters
Global stocks at highest in two months
Asian shares climb on Fed rate-hike slowdown, China stimulus
Asian shares fall as China Covid curbs concerns rise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China banks pledge R530bn support for beleaguered property sector
Grim weeks ahead as China intensifies its lockdown
Global markets pause as Fed prepares minutes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.