Business Day TV speaks to RMB derivative structurer and hedge accounting specialist Shehnila Khan
While reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested, we should not allow crooks or loose lips to sink the empowerment project at the utility
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV speaks to co-founder and chief investment officer of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.