Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments

01 November 2022 - 23:35
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments.

