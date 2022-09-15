×

Markets

Oil steady as traders await Fed rate decision

The expectation of weaker demand and a strong dollar before another rate increase balances supply worries

15 September 2022 - 11:29 Alex Lawler
Picture: BLOOMBERG
London — Oil steadied on Thursday as the expectation of weaker demand and a strong dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase balanced supply concerns.

The International Energy Agency said this week that oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. The dollar held near recent peaks, supported by the expectation the US Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy.

Brent crude was down 10c, or 0.1%, to $94.00 a barrel at 8.55am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 44c, or 0.5%, to $88.04.

“There are many forces dictating the price action in oil markets right now, with economic uncertainty right up there,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage Oanda. “The stronger dollar is potentially another headwind.”

Crude has dropped substantially after a surge close to its record highs in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, pressured by the prospects of recession and weaker demand.

New clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, an oil producer, linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states raised another risk to supply, though a senior Armenian official said on Wednesday a truce had been agreed.

“While challenging the $100 hurdle is currently not a dead cert, it seems that a bottom at around $90 has been found ... largely thanks to war-related supply fears,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Oil came under pressure from a strong dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for other currency holders, ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week that could hike interest rates by a jumbo 100 basis points.

US crude inventories rose by a more than expected 2.4-million barrels, data showed on Wednesday — though again boosted by the releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, part of a programme scheduled to end in October.

Reuters

Asian stocks tread water as investors await Fed’s rate decision

Reports of planned state support for China’s property sector lifted a Hong Kong index of mainland developers
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil creeps higher as market braces for potential supply disruption

Investors are also weighing an Energy Information Administration report that fuel demand has weakened
Markets
4 hours ago

Growth in oil demand set to stop by year-end, IEA says

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
Markets
1 day ago
