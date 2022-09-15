×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil creeps higher as market braces for potential supply disruption

15 September 2022 - 08:03 Laura Sanicola and Muyu Xu
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a looming rail stoppage in the US, the world’s biggest crude consumer.

Brent crude futures was up by 2 US cents to $94.12 a barrel by 3.24am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 18c, or 0.2%, to $88.66.

“The oil price has been pricing in a global recession, but even with flat global growth, the oil demand would remain quite strong relative to continued supply worries,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities in a note.

The market has been focusing on the demand side of late but has probably priced too big a fall in actual demand while forgetting supply can still be somewhat problematic, said Bennett.

The increasing likelihood of a US rail stoppage due to an ongoing labour dispute is also adding support to the market. Three unions are negotiating for a new contract that could affect rail shipments, which are important for crude and product deliveries.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 to March 2023 — double the level of a year ago. That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth, also helped boost the market.

But data released by the Energy Information Administration showed US crude and distillate inventories rose more than expected in the most recent week, suggesting weaker fuel demand and putting a lid on oil prices.

Meanwhile, expectations of further US interest rate hikes will continue to cloud the market and limit the rebound of oil prices, said analysts from Haitong Futures.

For refineries, TotalEnergies cut production at its 238,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulphur recovery units on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations. 

Reuters

Asian stocks tread water as investors await Fed’s rate decision

Reports of planned state support for China’s property sector lifted a Hong Kong index of mainland developers
Markets
55 minutes ago

Market data — September 14 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets after Wall Street inches higher

Higher-than-expected US inflation data triggered a sell-off over the past few days
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE adds to losses in volatile trade
Markets
2.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets
3.
Market data — September 14 2022
Markets
4.
Oil prices dip on US rate-hike concerns
Markets
5.
Market data — September 13 2022
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE adds to losses in volatile trade

Markets

Growth in oil demand set to stop by year-end, IEA says

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.