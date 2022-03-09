Market data — March 9 2022

Market data including fuel prices and forward rates
Why move to gas before cultivating the sun and wind?
Budget aims to champion economic recovery and to integrate the ‘first and second economies’
Party is on track to hold its provincial conference in July, says spokesperson
The company says demand and leasing is improving as companies return to offices
These two Southern African Customs Union countries have the world’s highest gaps, according to report
Mike Brown says red tape undermines decision to lift threshold for embedded power generation to 100MW
Amazon accused of misleading Congress about its business practices
Independent specialist has cleared prop who suffered injury in the 23-19 loss to England 10 days ago
Fuel-sipping city hatch boasts a good number of features and stylish looks, plus electronic stability control, a first in its segment
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.