Putprop sees a reduction in office vacancies
The company says demand and leasing is improving as companies return to offices
09 March 2022 - 21:23
JSE-listed property investment company Putprop has reported a reduction in vacancies as companies return to offices.
Office vacancies reached 1.2% at the end of December from 2.3% in June 2021, the company said in a Sens announcement on Wednesday...
