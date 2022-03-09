MARKET WRAP: JSE, bonds and rand rally as commodities pause
Analysts say gold, platinum, oil and even wheat prices are due for a breather after their recent dizzying gains
09 March 2022 - 19:55
The JSE snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as markets globally rebounded from steep sell-offs a day earlier even as Russian forces stepped up their bombardment of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
Local bonds and the rand also rallied, with the yield on benchmark R2030 government securities falling 38 basis points to 9.87%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices, meaning that buyers are piling in to SA debt which still offers some of the highest real yields among its emerging-market peers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now