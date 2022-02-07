Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian market on Monday as uncertainty persists

Strong US economic data has helped support earnings, but geopolitical tensions linger and energy prices remain elevated

07 February 2022 - 07:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with stocks in mainland China rebounding after an extended break for the Lunar New Year holiday.

In early trade the Shanghai Composite jumped 1.91%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.31% and Japan's Nikkei 0.88%.

Global markets were lifted on Friday by a blockbuster US jobs report that showed Omicron failed to derail a labour market recovery in the world's largest economy, where three-quarters of S&P 500 listed companies have met or beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter.

Tension over Ukraine between the West and Russia remains however, with China backing Russia's calls for no further expansion of Nato during a meeting at the weekend.

A US official has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could take place “any day” while French President Emmanuel Macron will be travelling to Russia this week for peace talks.

Energy prices remain elevated. In early trade on Monday oil was trading 0.8% higher at $93.48 a barrel, having risen to a seven-year high, and almost 57% up from where it was a year ago.

Gold was up 0.14% to $1,810.41/oz while platinum was flat at $1,023.64. 

The rand was 0.26% firmer at R15.44/$, having slipped 1.56% on Friday after the US jobs numbers fuelled expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Eskom's suspension of load-shedding on Sunday serves as some positive news for the JSE on Monday, while domestic focus this week will be on the state of the nation address on Thursday that is expected to provide details on the government's plans to help boost SA's economic recovery and reduce unemployment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKETS WRAP: Rand pares weekly gain as US jobs number boost dollar

Though the rand weakened on Friday it is still among the best performing emerging market currencies against the dollar, having advanced 3% so far ...
Markets
2 days ago

Oil reaches over $92 a barrel, its highest in more than seven years

The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, which is fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin
Markets
2 days ago

European stocks slightly lower despite strong Amazon earnings

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was still up about 0.2% on the day and set for its best week so far this year
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKETS WRAP: Rand pares weekly gain as US jobs ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian market on Monday as ...
Markets
3.
Oil reaches over $92 a barrel, its highest in ...
Markets
4.
Gold hits one-week high as inflation pressures ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip after bullish US jobs data ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE pushes higher in line with global markets

Markets

European stocks slightly lower despite strong Amazon earnings

Markets

Gold firms as dollar loses ground

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.