JSE could move higher in line with world markets

The JSE could potentially move higher on Friday, nudging the all share closer to record levels despite the volatility on Wall Street, which typically sets the tone for global markets.

The resource market, as well as individual stocks within the industrial sector has shielded the all share against the steep sell-off that has befallen the US technology companies in particular.

However, US stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street on Friday, after better than expected quarterly results from e-commerce retailer Amazon boosted investor sentiment.

Asian share markets were also broadly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising nearly 3% as it plays catch up after the Chinese New Year holiday.

Elsewhere, Brent crude hovered at the seven-year high at about $91.50 per barrel, while the rand held steady at R15.23/$, but is stronger than the start of the week when it traded at R15.38/$.

The SA currency benefited from a broad retreat in the dollar despite lingering concerns about runaway consumer prices in the US, which could lead to much higher interest rates than is projected by the market.

On Thursday, the Bank of England became the latest central bank in the developed markets to hike rates by 25 basis points to rein in inflation, while the European Central Bank indicated that it could soon follow suit, given rising inflation risks.

