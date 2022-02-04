Markets

Gold firms as dollar loses ground

Spot gold rises 0.1% to $1,806.47/oz as markets await US jobs data

04 February 2022 - 07:54 Swati Verma
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices were supported by a weak dollar on Friday as markets awaited vital US jobs data that could affect the Federal Reserve’s latest hawkish stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,806.47/oz by 4.05am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,807.20/oz.

If the upcoming jobs report out of the US encourages the Fed’s hawkish mood, it should lead to a significant breakdown in gold, DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

Gold has gained about 0.8% so far this week as a pullback in the dollar lifted the appeal of the greenback-denominated bullion. Despite a rebound in a lot of Fed-affected assets that weakened because of its hawkish stance and the dollar pulling back, gold has not been able to mount a rally, which indicates significant underlying weakness, Spivak said.

Gold prices have more or less consolidated around the $1,800/oz level since slipping to a 1½-month low last week after the Fed signalled a March interest rate hike to fight inflationary risks. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, but interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Lingering concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also kept demand for the safe-haven metal intact.

“Signs of more sustained inflation, due to continued supply chain issues, higher commodity prices, or continued upside pressure on wages, could also act as a tailwind for gold this year,” according to Jordan Eliseo, manager of listed products and investment research at Australia's Perth Mint. Eliseo highlighted that it is possible that the challenge higher rates pose to equity markets could end up supporting gold.

Among other metals, spot silver added 0.4% to $22.48/oz, platinum inched up 0.1% to $1,033.89/oz and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,336.65/oz.

Reuters

DRDGold warns of profit drop as prices ease

Lower selling prices and higher costs weighed on the tailings retreatment specialist in its half-year ending December
Companies
1 day ago

Worst monthly drop since September looms for gold amid rates jitters

Markets anticipate higher hikes by the Federal Reserve while a stronger dollar further pressured bullion
Markets
4 days ago

AngloGold expects up to 42% decline in profit

Lower realised grades across certain units, the temporary suspension of underground mining activities at Obuasi, and Covid-19’s effect on costs and ...
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Tech sell-off dampens JSE
Markets
2.
US stocks fall as Meta’s disappointing forecast ...
Markets
3.
JSE could move higher in line with world markets
Markets
4.
Asian markets fight for a footing
Markets
5.
Market data — January 31 2022
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hardly changed as softer dollar counters risk appetite

Markets

Gold muted as focus turns to economic data

Markets

Why Sibanye walked away from $1bn nickel deal

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.