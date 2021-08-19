Markets JSE slips amid US Fed’s tempering talk There is a firm sense of ‘risk-off’ in the market after the US federal open market committee minutes were released BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Thursday morning, with its global peers also weaker as investors digested the possibility that the US Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus later in 2021.

The Fed published its July meeting’s minutes on Wednesday evening, disclosing discussions about possibly cutting back its monthly bond-buying programme later in 2021...