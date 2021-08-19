After breaching R15/$, rand is set for more volatility as markets watch US rates policy
The slide was sparked by indications that the US may start paring its stimulus
19 August 2021 - 08:33
UPDATED 19 August 2021 - 19:42
The rand, which slid to its lowest level against the dollar in five months, may face months of volatility as investors await a timeline for a reduction of monetary stimulus by the US.
SA’s currency, which weakened to all-time lows near R20/$ after the Covid-19 outbreak reached SA late in March 2020, has since been among the best performers, as record-low interest rates and bond purchases in developed markets fuelled demand for higher-yielding assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now