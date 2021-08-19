Markets After breaching R15/$, rand is set for more volatility as markets watch US rates policy The slide was sparked by indications that the US may start paring its stimulus BL PREMIUM

The rand, which slid to its lowest level against the dollar in five months, may face months of volatility as investors await a timeline for a reduction of monetary stimulus by the US.

SA’s currency, which weakened to all-time lows near R20/$ after the Covid-19 outbreak reached SA late in March 2020, has since been among the best performers, as record-low interest rates and bond purchases in developed markets fuelled demand for higher-yielding assets...