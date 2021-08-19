Markets

After breaching R15/$, rand is set for more volatility as markets watch US rates policy

The slide was sparked by indications that the US may start paring its stimulus

19 August 2021 - 08:33 Andries Mahlangu
The rand, which slid to its lowest level against the dollar in five months, may face months of volatility as investors await a timeline for a reduction of monetary stimulus by the US.

SA’s currency, which weakened to all-time lows near R20/$ after the Covid-19 outbreak reached SA late in March 2020, has since been among the best performers, as record-low interest rates and bond purchases in developed markets fuelled demand for higher-yielding assets...

