Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Zimplats and JD.com
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
07 July 2021 - 08:41
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zimplats as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose JD.com.
Combrinck said: “Not the biggest platinum bull, but Zimplats is sitting next door, but listed on the ASX. It’s trading roughly at one times book value. It’s extremely cheap and that’s if you use the average spot price.”
Verster said: “Because of the sell-off in Chinese tech stocks, I’m picking at US-listed Chinese tech stock, JD.com. It’s effectively the Amazon.com of China so they’re the biggest e-commerce player in China for first party sales and Tencent has a large stake in them.”
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.