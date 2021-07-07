WATCH: Stock picks — Zimplats and JD.com

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zimplats as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose JD.com.

Combrinck said: “Not the biggest platinum bull, but Zimplats is sitting next door, but listed on the ASX. It’s trading roughly at one times book value. It’s extremely cheap and that’s if you use the average spot price.”

Verster said: “Because of the sell-off in Chinese tech stocks, I’m picking at US-listed Chinese tech stock, JD.com. It’s effectively the Amazon.com of China so they’re the biggest e-commerce player in China for first party sales and Tencent has a large stake in them.”