Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Zimplats and JD.com

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

07 July 2021 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zimplats as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose JD.com.

Combrinck said: “Not the biggest platinum bull, but Zimplats is sitting next door, but listed on the ASX. It’s trading roughly at one times book value. It’s extremely cheap and that’s if you use the average spot price.”

Verster said: “Because of the sell-off in Chinese tech stocks, I’m picking at US-listed Chinese tech stock, JD.com. It’s effectively the Amazon.com of China so they’re the biggest e-commerce player in China for first party sales and Tencent has a large stake in them.”

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

Zimbabwe flip-flopping on indigenisation laws again

Changes to legislation could see big foreign firms such as Implats adversely affected by the 49% shareholding plan
World
4 months ago

Former Implats CEO heads new mining operation in Zimbabwe

David Brown says Kuvimba has plans to to revive the country’s mines
Companies
6 months ago

China seeks to control big data as Didi becomes latest target

Beijing aims to protect users from abuse and find a way to use it to spur broad-based economic growth
Companies
17 hours ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Coronation’s global picks

Many advisers and investors don't like the idea of an unconstrained unit trust
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.