STEPHEN CRANSTON: Coronation's global picks Many advisers and investors don't like the idea of an unconstrained unit trust

But in the early days of the Coronation Optimum Growth Fund in 1999, its portfolio manager, the maverick Walter Aylett, changed the allocation between shares and cash almost daily...