Zimbabwe flip-flopping on indigenisation laws again
Changes to legislation could see big foreign firms such as Implats adversely affected by the 49% shareholding plan
07 February 2021 - 20:10
Lobby groups in Zimbabwe have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of attempting to bring back controversial legislation that seeks to limit shareholding by foreign companies to 49%.
At the end of 2020, the government tweaked its laws to give cabinet ministers the power to limit the amount of shares foreign companies can hold to 49%. ..
