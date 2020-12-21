Companies / Mining Former Implats CEO heads new mining operation in Zimbabwe BL PREMIUM

Harare — Former Impala Platinum CEO David Brown has been appointed to head Kuvimba Mining House, a consortium of international investors that has plans to invest up to US$1bn (R15,53bn) to revive closed mines in Zimbabwe.

Dozens of potentially viable mines in Zimbabwe are shut down or mothballed due to lack of capital, as investors shun the country because of a poor investment climate and policy inconsistencies by the government...