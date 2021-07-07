Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Generac

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

07 July 2021 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Generac as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Generac and this is the company South Africans probably haven’t heard of, but it’s a company that they will really understand. This company produces generators, solar power and all of the things that we would like to see here because of Eskom. It’s surprising to know that the American electricity grid is probably almost as bad as ours.”

