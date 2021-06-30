Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Telkom

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 June 2021 - 09:10 Business Day TV

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Telkom as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Telkom, for the fact that we’ve seen that their mobile customers have increased by almost 27%. We have seen that over the last five years, Telkom has evolved from its legacy business to a next-generation business.”

