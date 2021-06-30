Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Telkom
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
30 June 2021 - 09:10
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Telkom as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is Telkom, for the fact that we’ve seen that their mobile customers have increased by almost 27%. We have seen that over the last five years, Telkom has evolved from its legacy business to a next-generation business.”
