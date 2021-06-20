Telkom and MTN stick to spectrum court action as Icasa hopes for settlement
Companies still aim to present cases in July while regulator is upbeat about agreement by August
20 June 2021 - 15:55
Even as SA’s telecoms regulator hopes to reach a settlement with mobile operators over the long-delayed radio frequency spectrum auction by August, Telkom and MTN are still gearing up to go to court in July.
The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed often...
