Business Telkom digs in, sale hopes dim BL PREMIUM

Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom, says it can't be blamed if the long-awaited auction of broadband spectrum does not happen this year.Telkom's legal challenges to the allocation process torpedoed an auction that should have been held in March this year, and will likely delay another due in August.The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has accused it of holding up the allocation of spectrum desperately needed for the country's economic revival to protect its own commercial interests to the detriment of the general population."It's a very simplistic assertion that we are delaying this process for self-serving reasons," says Maseko."The facts are that we've been sounding the alarm for 18 months about what we consider to be an appropriate and due process that needs to be followed by Icasa as a chapter 9 institution to ensure that spectrum gets allocated."All of us may want spectrum. But Icasa has to do things in such a way that it is legal and constitutional, and in accordan...