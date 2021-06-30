Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks — ViacomCBS and SoftBank

Karl Gevers from Benguela Fund Managers and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

30 June 2021 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Karl Gevers from Benguela Fund Managers chose ViacomCBS​ as his stock pick of the day, and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose SoftBank.

Gevers said: “I’ll pick a global stock, ViacomCBS, so it's a global media and entertainment company and also I think it's, importantly, a robust content producer and also a library of movies and series, and they've also gone into the streaming industry with their Pluto TV and Paramount Plus. So they're competing with Netflix and the current amazon streaming services.”

Verster said: “A company listed in Japan — the second largest company listed in Japan after Toyota — and it’s SoftBank Group. You can almost think of it as the Japanese equivalent of Naspers because they invested $20m dollars into Alibaba more than 20 years ago and today that stake is worth more than a hundred billion dollars. But SoftBank is trading at more than a 50% discount to the sum of its parts.”

