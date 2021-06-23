PODCAST | How sale of EOH’s Sybrin to 1K1V will help it lower debt

The consortium buying up Sybrin comprises 1K1V from Mauritius, together with Crossfin Technology and their BEE partners led by Isaac Mophatlane, who is one of the founders of BCX, EOH’s Telkom-owned rival.

Jordaan says the transaction fits into their broader investment philosophy around financial technology (fintech), having ventured into other such businesses previously.

Mare says they are hoping to use funds from the transaction and their new relationship with 1K1V to expand their software platforms, already used by some of the major local banks, and to grow their business outside SA.

The discussion focuses on the rationale for the deal; ambitions of the two parties moving forward; thoughts around the growth of fintech businesses in recent years; the opportunities that still exist for those looking to tackle financial inclusion; the effect of Covid-19 on investment; and an outlook for the sector.

