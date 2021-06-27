Beware the 'golden share', says Maseko
27 June 2021 - 07:19
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has words of caution for Takatso, the consortium that is planning to buy a stake in South African Airways (SAA), about its relationship with the government. The state will have a 49% stake in the airline if the deal proceeds.
The government is a 40.5% shareholder in Telkom after relinquishing its control of the state-owned company in 2013, but Telkom has never allowed it to exert any pressure or influence board appointments, Maseko said in an interview this week...
