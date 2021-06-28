WATCH: Remembering Jabu Mabuza

Jabu Mabuza's untimely death due to Covid-19 has taken one of the country's finest business leaders too soon. Mabuza was a former Chairperson of Telkom and Eskom and CEO of Tsogo Sun. As was the case when he left Tsogo Sun, Mabuza's hurried departure from Eskom opened up other opportunities. He was snapped up by media and entertainment giant MultiChoice, which appointed him the lead independent non-executive director. It was a position he held until his untimely demise this month.

He will be remembered for his pathfinder contribution to township and rural economic participation during the apartheid era through his roles in the Southern Africa Black Taxi Association and the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services (Fabcos).

He also championed black economic participation and inclusive growth through his leadership of Business Leadership SA and Business Unity SA. But he didn't have it easy at Eskom.

To recall the extraordinary contribution Mabuza made to SA business, Michael Avery is joined by Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom; Bonang Francis Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State; Busi Mavuso, non-executive director of Eskom and Colin Coleman, a senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.