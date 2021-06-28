National

WATCH: Remembering Jabu Mabuza

Michael Avery and a panel recall the extraordinary contribution that Jabu Mabuza made to South African business

28 June 2021 - 17:39 Business Day TV
Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza. Picture: ALON SKUY

Jabu Mabuza's untimely death due to Covid-19 has taken one of the country's finest business leaders too soon. Mabuza was a former Chairperson of Telkom and Eskom and CEO of Tsogo Sun. As was the case when he left Tsogo Sun, Mabuza's hurried departure from Eskom opened up other opportunities. He was snapped up by media and entertainment giant MultiChoice, which appointed him the lead independent non-executive director. It was a position he held until his untimely demise this month.

He will be remembered for his pathfinder contribution to township and rural economic participation during the apartheid era through his roles in the Southern Africa Black Taxi Association and the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services (Fabcos).

He also championed black economic participation and inclusive growth through his leadership of Business Leadership SA and Business Unity SA. But he didn't have it easy at Eskom.

To recall the extraordinary contribution Mabuza made to SA business, Michael Avery is joined by Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom; Bonang Francis Mohale, Chancellor of the University of the Free State; Busi Mavuso, non-executive director of Eskom and Colin Coleman, a senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

Michael Avery and a panel recall the extraordinary contribution that Jabu Mabuza made to South African business

Colleagues pay homage to ‘man of many hats’ Jabu Mabuza

The 63-year-old entrepreneur, who died of Covid-19 complications last week, will be buried in Mpumalanga on Wednesday
National
5 days ago

Jabu Mabuza: From taxi driver to influential business leader 1958-2021

He had a long list of directorships, among them lead independent nonexecutive director of MultiChoice
Opinion
1 week ago

HILARY JOFFE: Farewell Jabu, an inspiring giant among our business leaders

Mabuza had an almost folksy ability to speak truth to power in a way that gained trust
Opinion
1 week ago

Condolences pour in for ‘committed son of African soil’

Close friends and colleagues honour Jabu Mabuza, who died of Covid-19 complications on Wednesday
National
1 week ago

Jabu Mabuza, boardroom leader and doyen of black business, dies

Acclaimed business leader died of Covid-19 complications
National
1 week ago
