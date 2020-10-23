MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials lead JSE higher as EOH soars
Investors continue to monitor US stimulus talks with the US election less than two weeks away
23 October 2020 - 18:38
The JSE received a fillip from banks and financials on Friday, even as hopes of a US stimulus package being agreed before elections there fades fast.
Shares in a technology group EOH jumped the most in more than four months after it said earlier it had significantly narrowed its full-year loss due to efforts to cut costs and stabilise operations.
