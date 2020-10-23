Markets Rand muted as investors await more direction on US stimulus Locally, investors are shifting focus to the medium-term budget policy statement BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Friday morning as investors are being cautious as attention remains on US stimulus talks while local markets await the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) due next week Thursday.

At 9.07am, the rand was flat at R16.2042/$ while it had firmed 0.10% to R19.1307/€ and 0.10% to R21.1710/£. The euro had weakened 0.13% to $1.1804.