Rand muted as investors await more direction on US stimulus
Locally, investors are shifting focus to the medium-term budget policy statement
23 October 2020 - 09:55
The rand was little changed on Friday morning as investors are being cautious as attention remains on US stimulus talks while local markets await the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) due next week Thursday.
At 9.07am, the rand was flat at R16.2042/$ while it had firmed 0.10% to R19.1307/€ and 0.10% to R21.1710/£. The euro had weakened 0.13% to $1.1804.
