Markets

Gold edges up as dollar caps gains

Spot gold and US gold futures rise on hopes that a US stimulus package will be passed

23 October 2020 - 08:34 Nakul Iyer
Picture: 123RF/Ronnarong Thanuthattaphong
Picture: 123RF/Ronnarong Thanuthattaphong

Gold edged up on Friday on hopes that a US stimulus package would eventually be passed, boosting the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge, though a stronger dollar capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,906.29/oz by 4.05am GMT, after slipping more than 1% in the previous session. Bullion is up 0.4% this week. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,907.50/oz.

“Concerns over rising Covid-19 cases and the increasingly likelihood of a Democrat win in the US election, which is likely to result in greater stimulus and weaken the dollar, are helping gold rise,” said Cameron Alexander, manager of precious metals research at Refinitiv Metals Research. “Signs of a potential [US stimulus] deal earlier may have provided some upwards momentum.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the White House over the coronavirus fiscal aid package and a deal could be reached “pretty soon”.

Gold has risen more than 26% this year benefiting from huge stimulus by governments and major central banks to cushion economies from the pandemic. Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index rose 0.1% on Friday against a basket of major currencies.

Market focus now shifts to the November 3 US presidential election after President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the pandemic at Thursday’s final presidential debate.

“Gold will find plenty of willing buyers on dips to $1,900/oz as investors rotate into haven positioning as the US election draws nearer,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said. “We expect that to accelerate next week and for gold to move to $1,950.00/oz over the coming sessions.”

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $24.60/oz, but was set for a weekly rise of 1.8%. Platinum was little changed at $884.55/oz and palladium rose 0.8% to $2,392.93/oz.

Reuters

Gold steadies at $1,900 as dollar firms

Bullion expected to trade cautiously for now, but US fiscal stimulus could be a game-changer, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago

Gold set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm

Spot gold falls 0.1% as coronavirus cases surge and progress toward US stimulus stalls
Markets
1 week ago

Mining deep in SA’s failure

As gold prices soar in the post-pandemic economy, there are concerns that illegal mining activity in SA may be rising sharply. Tackling such a surge ...
Features
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends four-day run on fading US ...
Markets
2.
Market data — October 22 2020
Markets
3.
Copper price hits $7,000 as China rebounds
Markets
4.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
5.
Oil slides as US gasoline stocks build amid ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold benefits from optimism around US stimulus deal

Markets

Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold

Markets

Gold edges lower as caution sets in

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.