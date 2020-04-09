Rand continues winning streak amid hopes of Covid-19 peak
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to hold a briefing on SA's recent credit ratings downgrades later in the day
09 April 2020 - 11:35
The rand is set for its fourth day of gains this week, its longest daily winning streak in four months as risk appetite improved amid hopes that Covid-19 may be peaking.
The local currency tested R18/$ in morning trade, strengthening to its best level in a week. At 10.36am, the rand had firmed 0.68% to R18.0652/$, strengthening to as much as R18.01 in intra-day trade. It had firmed 0.53% to R19.6405/€ and 0.58% to R22.3946/£. The euro firmed 0.16% to $1.0872.
