JSE closes sharply lower as rate cut and weaker rand fail to provide support

Renewed global risk-off sentiment toward tech stocks on stretched valuations, notably Facebook, sent global investors scurrying for safety. Twitter was down 12% at one stage. Tesla plunged 8%.

Asian markets tumbled earlier in the day. The Dow was lower, in choppy trade, even though US GDP figures came in marginally higher than expected.

JP Morgan Asset Management reduced its "significant overweight" position in tech stocks during the past 18 months, shifting into financials, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Thanks to the Facebook scandal, the Uber accident and now the emergence of a fatal Tesla accident, tech companies are being scrutinised more closely by governments, Vestact analysts said. "Scrutiny leads to regulation and increased regulation normally means lower growth prospects and increased expenses."

Naspers tumbled 6%, slipping below R3,000 a share for the first time since the beginning of February. It has lost 15% so far in 2018.

Although the global tech sell-off was the main influence on Naspers’s performance, the recent sale of a 2% stake in Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers now owns 31.2%, has added further uncertainty.

Vestact analysts previously said there was some unhappiness about Naspers’s move, mainly relating to the decision not to sell again in the next three years. There was also concern about possible future investments in smaller assets, Vestact said.

The all share lost 2.3% to 54,764 points and the top 40 2.59%. Banks dropped 2.91%, industrials 2.73%, financials 2.44% and general retailers 2.11%. The gold index added 1.18% and resources 0.33%.

Anglo American was down 3.18% to R268.70.

Imperial Holdings shed 2.5% to R233.99, but British American Tobacco gained 3.55% to R672.

FirstRand dropped 3.1% to R64.62, Standard Bank 2.27% to R215 and Capitec 4.13% to R862.83.

Sanlam plummeted 8.78% to R83.57. The group announced that it had placed 65.5-million new ordinary shares in the company with institutional investors, at a price of R87, to raise R5.7bn.

MMI Holdings shed 4.42% to R21.65 and Discovery 5.32% to R167.58.

Woolworths dropped 2.39% to R59.51.

In the property sector Growthpoint added 2.42% to R29.20.

Naspers fell 6.33% to R2,931.93.

Netcare rose 7.21% to R26.92 after the group announced it was exiting from the UK market.