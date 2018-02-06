Global stocks nosedive for fourth consecutive trading day

Tide turning?

"Since last autumn, investors had been betting on the ‘Goldilocks’ economy — solid economic expansion, improving corporate earnings and stable inflation. But the tide seems to have changed," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 3.4%. Taiwan’s main index lost 5.0%, its biggest since in 2011 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 4.2%. Japan’s Nikkei dived 4.7%, its worst fall since November 2016, to four-month lows.

The original trigger for the sell-off was a sharp rise in US bond yields late last week after data showed US wages increased at the fastest pace since 2009. That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it, potentially higher interest rates.

That could be painful for markets that have been propped up by central banks’ stimulus for many years.

The 10-year US treasuries yield rose to as high as 2.885% on Monday, its highest in four years and up 47 basis points since the end of 2017.

But a massive fall in share prices prompted an about-turn, and on Tuesday, it fell back to as low as 2.662%. German bunds, Europe’s equivalent benchmark then fell five basis points in early trading, their biggest drop in more than two months.

Only two Fed increases?

US interest rate markets are now pricing in only two Federal Reserve rate increases this year, a big shift from only a few days ago when they were pointing to three or even four increases.

The CBOE Volatility index, the closely followed "fear-index" measure of expected near-term stock market volatility, jumped 20 points to 37, its highest level since August 2015.

That left some popular exchange-traded products that investors use to benefit from calm market conditions facing potential liquidation.

Keen to avoid further risk, investors are closing their positions in other assets, including the currency market, where a popular strategy has been to sell the dollar against the euro and other currencies seen as benefiting from higher interest rates in the future.

The euro was sold off on Monday but popped back up to $1.2435 on Tuesday. It took it away from last week’s low of $1.2335. That could usher in a further correction after its rally to a three-year high of $1.2538 in late January.

Against the yen, which is often used as a safe-haven currency because of Japan’s solid current account surplus, the dollar slipped as much 0.2% to ¥108.86 before clawing back to ¥109.3.

Oil prices also dropped, with international benchmark Brent futures hitting a one-month low before recovering to stand at $67.28 a barrel, down 0.5% on the day.

US crude futures traded at $63.87 a barrel, down 0.6%, while safe-haven gold was up for a fourth day in the past five, at $1,340/oz.

Reuters