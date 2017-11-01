What do experts think about CME’s bitcoin plan?

New York — Bitcoin is going legit, for better or worse.

The digital currency that JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon called a fraud is set to step into the mainstream of finance now that CME Group has announced it will introduce trading in bitcoin futures by the end of the year.

The move by the world’s largest exchange owner will up the game for the software-created asset and finally bring it some regulatory cover.

Just a month ago, a top CME Group executive said he did not foresee listing bitcoin futures any time soon. CEO Terrence Duffy cited pent-up client demand as a key reason for the reversal.

Bitcoin climbed to a record high after the news went out Tuesday — and is up more than 550% this year.

"A fully regulated derivatives market is opening the floodgates of institutional demand," said Spencer Bogart, head of research at Blockchain Capital, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm.

And for Wall Street, bitcoin is attractive. "It’s volatile, it trades 24/7 and the markets are inefficient so they provide nice arbitrage opportunities."

At the moment, a startup, LedgerX, is trading bitcoin swaps and options, and Cboe Global Markets is planning a futures contract by year-end or early 2018, once it gets approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

CME will also need an OK from the CFTC.

With the availability of futures contracts, it will be easier to sell bitcoin short, betting on declines. Liquidity will increase with high-frequency traders acting as market makers allowed to pursue neutral strategies, ending the day even.

A functioning derivatives market could also give professional traders and investors access to bitcoin without having to deal on unfamiliar venues that may be risky in terms of anti-money laundering and know-your-customer rules. It will allow traders to hedge cash positions in the digital money, which to date has been difficult to do.