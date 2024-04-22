Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-performance debuts in Shanghai

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a powerhouse able to run to 320km/h and cruise silently for 13km in EV mode. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance coupé has debuted in Shanghai, China. It is the new flagship after the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 that is powered by a 2l four-cylinder with 310kW and 500Nm and the GT63 4MATIC+ Coupé powered by the AMG 4l V8 biturbo engine with 430kW and 800Nm on tap able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG this week lifted the lid on its explosive newSL 63 S E Performance.
The new boss coupé blends the same V8 engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 600kW and 1,420Nm. Fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a nine-speed transmission add to the powder keg to enable the Grand tourer to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a scorching 2.8 seconds.
The top end is 320km/h and stability is enhanced by active aerodynamic elements including a Venturi effect that automatically extends downwards by about 40mm at 80km/h, pressing the car onto the road and reducing lift on the front axle.
It's a 2+2 interior configuration with luxo-sporty vibe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stopping power is by a lightweight and ceramic high-performance composite brake system. An extendable rear spoiler that assumes five new angular positions depending on speeds and conditions is integrated while the AMG active ride control suspension with semiactive roll stabilisation, and active rear-axle steering form part of stability and cornering wares.
A 400V lithium-ion battery designed for rapid power delivery and that enables up to 13km of purely electric travel is continuously charged by the engine or at a charging station, wall box or household socket while eight AMG driving programmes include Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual tailor the GT on the move with four recuperation levels selected via a steering wheel-mounted button, the highest level offering “one-pedal” driving.
Visiual differentiators of the top model include the rear section with a new integrated plug-in loading flap and the model name highlighted in red. Grooved twin trapezoidal tailpipe trims, the E Performance badge on the sides, AMG light-alloy wheels in 20 or 21-inch sizes, colour and design are available, as are special paints. The model is expected to be sold in SA sometime in 2025.
Plug-in-hybrid technology allows charging of the battery on the move, public or at home on a wallbox or domestic socket. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2+2 interior is driver-orientated with three massage programmes and ventilation on the shapely and quilted nappa leather-clad standard seats, or the optional AMG sport seats.
The MBUX multimedia system contains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is expected to go on sale in SA in 2025.
