Life / Motoring

Road test

REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury

Sophistication and family practicality define this battery-powered Benz

17 April 2024 - 20:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 is a luxurious and practical electric SUV. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 is a luxurious and practical electric SUV. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

For the longest time the ultimate in Benz luxury was the S-Class. From 2006 the German brand started marketing a seven-seat SUV behemoth known as the GLS, with S-Class opulence but riding on stilts.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan range began the full electrification of the S-Class, and the EQS SUV on test is the electric alternative to the GLS SUV that fits five or seven passengers depending on the selected configuration.

It is offered in four models using a similar drivetrain. Though the styling of the large and closed-off grille may be polarising, the acres of space available to executives and families to stretch out in aren’t. The 5,125mm long EQS SUV has a generous 3,210mm wheelbase and 645l of rear cargo space, enough to carry golf bags.

Chauffeuring amenities include electrically adjustable rear seats, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 5G communications module for Mercedes Me connect services, and a suspension with adaptive damping system. The EQS has many luxury items including automatic climate control, plenty of USB ports, ambient lighting, and a 360° parking camera.

The intriguing MBUX hyper screen is a standard fitment. This glittering screen spreads the entire width of the dashboard and allows the front passenger exclusive access to features, including streaming separate music through headphones. Having a trio of individually operated navigation screens ahead of the driver, in the OLED equipped centre display and one for the spoilt front passenger is superfluous but impressive anyway. 

Optional items that lay on the ultraluxury in our test car included aluminium-look running boards (R25,875); active ambient lighting (R12,213); AMG Line interior (R41,200); AMG Line exterior (R82,800) and a Night Package for R15,525. 

The MBUX Hyperscreen spans the entire width of the dashboard for a dazzling ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED
The MBUX Hyperscreen spans the entire width of the dashboard for a dazzling ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED

Many electric cars are known for eye-popping straight-line acceleration and the EQS 450 is one of them. The EQS 450 with 4Matic all-wheel drive produces 265kW and 800Nm for rapid acceleration. It is claimed to flash past the 100km/h mark in six seconds, and it felt that fast.

After winning the SUV traffic lights Grands Prix the EQS 450 effortlessly powers towards a 210km/h top end. 

You enjoy a presidential gait thanks to the silkiness provided by an air-suspension with up-to-the-second damping linked to the satellite navigation. You can program the EQS 450 to automatically raise its suspension at certain locations, like on steep driveways or dirt roads, where it continues to be exceptionally cushy.

It has a 108kWh battery and Mercedes-Benz says it can achieve 513km on a full charge. I managed to get three days of solid driving without needing a charge, covering about 380km before range anxiety kicked in. With 30% of battery capacity to spare, I hooked up the EQS 450 at one of the rapid new 150kW public charge stations being rolled out. It charged to 100% in just 45 minutes.

This means you can nip in and out of rustic and remote enough areas in a day, and the road conditions won’t matter because the EQS 450 has plenty off-road height, torque and all-wheel drive underpinnings, though the standard 21-inch wheels make the EQS less of a hard-core off-roader.

Unlike the petrol-powered GLS it is unable to “bounce” out of a quagmire because it lacks the E-Active Body Control system.

In urban areas it is a bit of a chore to thread its bulk around tight obstacles. The four-wheel steering and an army of sensors and cameras do help.

As a five- or seven-seat SUV the EQS has the requisite family usefulness. If like me you are easily swayed by progressive and glitzy tech like electric drivetrains and the magnificent MBUX hyperscreen you will be tempted to live with its foibles, such as range anxiety.

If not, there’s a list of petrol and hybrid choices in the luxury SUV segment.

A spacious boot expands to carry even more with the seats folded down. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
A spacious boot expands to carry even more with the seats folded down. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Tech Specs

POWER TRAIN

Type: Dual electric motors

Capacity: 108kWh

Power: 265kW

Torque: 800Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: One-speed auto

DRIVETRAIN

Type: All-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 210km/h

0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds (claimed)

Range: 506km (claimed)

STANDARD FEATURES

Home charging wallbox, navigation, ABS brakes, stability control, seven airbags, air suspension, park distance control rear camera, park assist (self-parking), climate control, auto on/off headlights, high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure sensor, electric windows, cruise control, driving modes, rear-axle steering, electrically adjustable seats

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance; eight years/160,000km battery

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R2,855,951

Lease: R63,264 a month

* at 11.75% interest over 60 months; no deposit

Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV AMG Line

WE LIKE: Performance, luxury, decent range

WE DISLIKE: Polarising styling

VERDICT: The ultimate in EV luxury

MOTOR NEWS star rating

Design ****

Performance *****

Economy *****

Ride *****

Handling ****

Safety *****

Value For Money *****

Overall *****

COMPETITION

Porsche Cayenne S e-hybrid coupe, 382kW/750Nm — R2,607,000

Range Rover Sport P460e Dynamic SE,338kW/550Nm — R2,694,400

Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4Matic AMG Line, 396kW/730Nm — R2,873,237

BMW iX M60, 455kW/1,015Nm — R2,975,000

Bidders lining up for Louis Coetzer classic car barn find auction

The auction comprises about 150 cars, one of the most significant classic-car sales in SA
Life
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Lamborghini’s iconic logo gets a revamp

The new design is redefined by a broader typeface and a more subtle hue
Life
2 weeks ago

Mercedes-Benz gives G-Class a high-tech revamp

The Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems
Life
3 weeks ago

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X teases next-gen iX3

The electric sports activity vehicle is due to go on sale in 2025
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Choosing to be childless
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: New BMW X2 arrives with more space ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
BIG READ: Why business may pull SA back from the ...
Life
5.
Just enough quiet and temptation in this paradise
Life

Related Articles

VW to invest R4bn for building its new SUV in Eastern Cape

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Chery’s Jaecoo J7 targets adventurous families in SA

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: New BMW X2 arrives with more space and style

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.