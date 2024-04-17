REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 is a luxurious and practical electric SUV.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
For the longest time the ultimate in Benz luxury was the S-Class. From 2006 the German brand started marketing a seven-seat SUV behemoth known as the GLS, with S-Class opulence but riding on stilts.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan range began the full electrification of the S-Class, and the EQS SUV on test is the electric alternative to the GLS SUV that fits five or seven passengers depending on the selected configuration.
It is offered in four models using a similar drivetrain. Though the styling of the large and closed-off grille may be polarising, the acres of space available to executives and families to stretch out in aren’t. The 5,125mm long EQS SUV has a generous 3,210mm wheelbase and 645l of rear cargo space, enough to carry golf bags.
Chauffeuring amenities include electrically adjustable rear seats, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 5G communications module for Mercedes Me connect services, and a suspension with adaptive damping system. The EQS has many luxury items including automatic climate control, plenty of USB ports, ambient lighting, and a 360° parking camera.
The intriguing MBUX hyper screen is a standard fitment. This glittering screen spreads the entire width of the dashboard and allows the front passenger exclusive access to features, including streaming separate music through headphones. Having a trio of individually operated navigation screens ahead of the driver, in the OLED equipped centre display and one for the spoilt front passenger is superfluous but impressive anyway.
Optional items that lay on the ultraluxury in our test car included aluminium-look running boards (R25,875); active ambient lighting (R12,213); AMG Line interior (R41,200); AMG Line exterior (R82,800) and a Night Package for R15,525.
The MBUX Hyperscreen spans the entire width of the dashboard for a dazzling ambience.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Many electric cars are known for eye-popping straight-line acceleration and the EQS 450 is one of them. The EQS 450 with 4Matic all-wheel drive produces 265kW and 800Nm for rapid acceleration. It is claimed to flash past the 100km/h mark in six seconds, and it felt that fast.
After winning the SUV traffic lights Grands Prix the EQS 450 effortlessly powers towards a 210km/h top end.
You enjoy a presidential gait thanks to the silkiness provided by an air-suspension with up-to-the-second damping linked to the satellite navigation. You can program the EQS 450 to automatically raise its suspension at certain locations, like on steep driveways or dirt roads, where it continues to be exceptionally cushy.
It has a 108kWh battery and Mercedes-Benz says it can achieve 513km on a full charge. I managed to get three days of solid driving without needing a charge, covering about 380km before range anxiety kicked in. With 30% of battery capacity to spare, I hooked up the EQS 450 at one of the rapid new 150kW public charge stations being rolled out. It charged to 100% in just 45 minutes.
This means you can nip in and out of rustic and remote enough areas in a day, and the road conditions won’t matter because the EQS 450 has plenty off-road height, torque and all-wheel drive underpinnings, though the standard 21-inch wheels make the EQS less of a hard-core off-roader.
Unlike the petrol-powered GLS it is unable to “bounce” out of a quagmire because it lacks the E-Active Body Control system.
In urban areas it is a bit of a chore to thread its bulk around tight obstacles. The four-wheel steering and an army of sensors and cameras do help.
As a five- or seven-seat SUV the EQS has the requisite family usefulness. If like me you are easily swayed by progressive and glitzy tech like electric drivetrains and the magnificent MBUX hyperscreen you will be tempted to live with its foibles, such as range anxiety.
If not, there’s a list of petrol and hybrid choices in the luxury SUV segment.
A spacious boot expands to carry even more with the seats folded down.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Tech Specs
POWER TRAIN
Type: Dual electric motors
Capacity: 108kWh
Power: 265kW
Torque: 800Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: One-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 210km/h
0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds (claimed)
Range: 506km (claimed)
STANDARD FEATURES
Home charging wallbox, navigation,ABS brakes, stability control, seven airbags, air suspension, park distance control rear camera, park assist (self-parking), climate control, auto on/off headlights, high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure sensor, electric windows, cruise control, driving modes, rear-axle steering, electrically adjustable seats
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance; eight years/160,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,855,951
Lease: R63,264 a month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months; no deposit
Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV AMG Line
WE LIKE: Performance, luxury, decent range
WE DISLIKE: Polarising styling
VERDICT: The ultimate in EV luxury
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
COMPETITION
Porsche Cayenne S e-hybrid coupe, 382kW/750Nm — R2,607,000
Range Rover Sport P460e Dynamic SE,338kW/550Nm — R2,694,400
Road test
REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury
Sophistication and family practicality define this battery-powered Benz
For the longest time the ultimate in Benz luxury was the S-Class. From 2006 the German brand started marketing a seven-seat SUV behemoth known as the GLS, with S-Class opulence but riding on stilts.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan range began the full electrification of the S-Class, and the EQS SUV on test is the electric alternative to the GLS SUV that fits five or seven passengers depending on the selected configuration.
It is offered in four models using a similar drivetrain. Though the styling of the large and closed-off grille may be polarising, the acres of space available to executives and families to stretch out in aren’t. The 5,125mm long EQS SUV has a generous 3,210mm wheelbase and 645l of rear cargo space, enough to carry golf bags.
Chauffeuring amenities include electrically adjustable rear seats, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 5G communications module for Mercedes Me connect services, and a suspension with adaptive damping system. The EQS has many luxury items including automatic climate control, plenty of USB ports, ambient lighting, and a 360° parking camera.
The intriguing MBUX hyper screen is a standard fitment. This glittering screen spreads the entire width of the dashboard and allows the front passenger exclusive access to features, including streaming separate music through headphones. Having a trio of individually operated navigation screens ahead of the driver, in the OLED equipped centre display and one for the spoilt front passenger is superfluous but impressive anyway.
Optional items that lay on the ultraluxury in our test car included aluminium-look running boards (R25,875); active ambient lighting (R12,213); AMG Line interior (R41,200); AMG Line exterior (R82,800) and a Night Package for R15,525.
Many electric cars are known for eye-popping straight-line acceleration and the EQS 450 is one of them. The EQS 450 with 4Matic all-wheel drive produces 265kW and 800Nm for rapid acceleration. It is claimed to flash past the 100km/h mark in six seconds, and it felt that fast.
After winning the SUV traffic lights Grands Prix the EQS 450 effortlessly powers towards a 210km/h top end.
You enjoy a presidential gait thanks to the silkiness provided by an air-suspension with up-to-the-second damping linked to the satellite navigation. You can program the EQS 450 to automatically raise its suspension at certain locations, like on steep driveways or dirt roads, where it continues to be exceptionally cushy.
It has a 108kWh battery and Mercedes-Benz says it can achieve 513km on a full charge. I managed to get three days of solid driving without needing a charge, covering about 380km before range anxiety kicked in. With 30% of battery capacity to spare, I hooked up the EQS 450 at one of the rapid new 150kW public charge stations being rolled out. It charged to 100% in just 45 minutes.
This means you can nip in and out of rustic and remote enough areas in a day, and the road conditions won’t matter because the EQS 450 has plenty off-road height, torque and all-wheel drive underpinnings, though the standard 21-inch wheels make the EQS less of a hard-core off-roader.
Unlike the petrol-powered GLS it is unable to “bounce” out of a quagmire because it lacks the E-Active Body Control system.
In urban areas it is a bit of a chore to thread its bulk around tight obstacles. The four-wheel steering and an army of sensors and cameras do help.
As a five- or seven-seat SUV the EQS has the requisite family usefulness. If like me you are easily swayed by progressive and glitzy tech like electric drivetrains and the magnificent MBUX hyperscreen you will be tempted to live with its foibles, such as range anxiety.
If not, there’s a list of petrol and hybrid choices in the luxury SUV segment.
Tech Specs
POWER TRAIN
Type: Dual electric motors
Capacity: 108kWh
Power: 265kW
Torque: 800Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: One-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 210km/h
0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds (claimed)
Range: 506km (claimed)
STANDARD FEATURES
Home charging wallbox, navigation, ABS brakes, stability control, seven airbags, air suspension, park distance control rear camera, park assist (self-parking), climate control, auto on/off headlights, high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure sensor, electric windows, cruise control, driving modes, rear-axle steering, electrically adjustable seats
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance; eight years/160,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,855,951
Lease: R63,264 a month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months; no deposit
Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV AMG Line
WE LIKE: Performance, luxury, decent range
WE DISLIKE: Polarising styling
VERDICT: The ultimate in EV luxury
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
COMPETITION
Porsche Cayenne S e-hybrid coupe, 382kW/750Nm — R2,607,000
Range Rover Sport P460e Dynamic SE,338kW/550Nm — R2,694,400
Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4Matic AMG Line, 396kW/730Nm — R2,873,237
BMW iX M60, 455kW/1,015Nm — R2,975,000
Bidders lining up for Louis Coetzer classic car barn find auction
WATCH: Lamborghini’s iconic logo gets a revamp
Mercedes-Benz gives G-Class a high-tech revamp
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X teases next-gen iX3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VW to invest R4bn for building its new SUV in Eastern Cape
Chery’s Jaecoo J7 targets adventurous families in SA
FIRST DRIVE: New BMW X2 arrives with more space and style
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.