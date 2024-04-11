Distracted driving leading cause of accidents in SA

Peggie Mars (right) provides advice on fitting the seat and the child correctly. Picture: MARK SMYTH
Human error contributes to eight out of every 10 road accidents in SA, according Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price insurance.
Among these errors, distracted driving is a leading cause, posing significant risks to drivers, passengers, and other road users.
Children are known to be 12 times more distracting to drivers than talking on a cellphone. And, during an average 16-minute car trip, parents are distracted by their children for over 20% of the time, underscoring the challenges faced by mothers, in particular, who may also be juggling sleepless nights and the demands of parenting.
“In fact, 10% of new moms have had an accident while driving with their babies,” Van Vuuren points out.
We all know that using our phones while driving is not only illegal, but also incredibly distracting. A Virginia Tech Transportation Institute study shows that texting while driving increases the likelihood of an accident by 23 times, while simply dialling a number makes drivers six times more prone to having an accident.
Also, the reaction times of texting drivers are 35% slower than that of drunk drivers (12%), and even reading a WhatsApp message can lead to disaster. It takes five seconds to read an average message and, if you’re driving at 90km/h, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a rugby field with your eyes closed.
While it is illegal to use your phone when driving, and it’s dangerous to take your eyes and concentration off the road for any reason, it’s sometimes hard to prove that distracted driving is the cause of an accident. From an insurance point of view, distracted driving may not necessarily lead to a claim for accident damage being rejected.
Ironically, and if not injured, you'll have to use a cellphone to call for help after an accident caused by using the device while driving. Picture: SUPPLIED
But, unlike a text message, a child’s needs can’t always be ignored. Given every parent’s natural urge to care for their children, it’s easy to understand how parents may focus their eyes and attention on the back seat instead of the road.
Tips for driving with small children in the car:
Plan ahead: Ensure that everything your child may need is easily accessible and within reach to minimise the need to divert your attention from the road.
Put their needs on hold: If possible, wait until you reach your destination to address your child's needs, prioritising safety over immediate gratification.
Pull over: Only pull over when absolutely necessary and in a safe location, such as a rest stop or parking lot, to avoid unnecessary risks.
Educate your children on car safety: Teach your children about the importance of behaving in the car, to ensure the safety of everyone on board.
Keep your eyes on the road: Set a good example for your children by avoiding distractions and focusing on safe driving habits.
“SA’s roads are already dangerous, with potholes, traffic lights being out due to load-shedding, and pedestrians crossing. If you add distractions to the mix, you’re simply creating an unbearable level of risk — for you, your passengers and children, and other road users, concludes Van Vuuren.
Distracted driving leading cause of accidents in SA
Tending to children and the use of cellphone behind the wheel attributed to greater distraction
Tips for driving with small children in the car:
