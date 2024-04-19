China’s LDV to launch bakkies and SUVs in SA

LDV will launch its T60 double cab pick-up range in May. Picture: SUPPLIED
Forming part of China’s SAIC Motor, LDV announced on Friday its full range of passenger and commercial vehicles has received the green light for local introduction.
The carmaker, formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles before being sold to SAIC Motor in 2010, will launch its LDV T60 double cab bakkie range in May. The vehicle has been a global bestseller for the brand and has proven itself in markets such as Australia.
The second model expected on local soil is the D90 SUV. This seven-seater SUV has experienced similarly robust demand thanks to its potent diesel power trains, choice of 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains and a reassuring five-star safety rating.
SA-bound models will initially be made available with a 160kW twin-turbocharged diesel engine. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four paws via an intelligent all-terrain response system for sure-footed performance in all conditions.
Some of the standard features bundled into the D90 SUV include multizone climate control, a JBL-tuned sound system and three differential locks for 4x4 models.
The second LDV model expected on local soil is the D90 SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another model on the menu for SA is the G90 MPV, which will be available as either a seven or eight-seater with the former offering a unique and highly adjustable captain seat configuration.
Depending on the model chosen, customers can also look forward to standard niceties such as independently adjustable rear seats, quilted leather upholstery, an oversized panoramic sunroof, a multiscreen infotainment system spanning the breadth of the front dashboard and assisted driving technology.
For large and small businesses, LDV SA is finalising a line-up of commercial vehicles. The first model planned for SA is the G10+ delivery van.
This medium-sized panel van is another top-seller in Australia thanks to its 5.2m³of securable cargo space, punchy 2l diesel engine, automatic transmission and dual sliding doors.
Offering a one-tonne cargo carrying capacity, the G10+ van also features smartphone connectivity and a reverse camera for easy manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
All LDV vehicles sold in SA will offer a comprehensive five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan as standard.
NEW MODELS
China's LDV to launch bakkies and SUVs in SA
The LDV T60 double cab bakkie range has been a global bestseller for the brand while demand for the D90 SUV has been similarly robust
