Premier League talking points: Win keeps Arsenal in race for title

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, April 20 2024. Picture: Action Images/Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
London — After two defeats on the bounce, many were predicting Arsenal’s title race was once again going up in flames.
But the Gunners produced a steely performance knocking over Wolves to let it by known they plan to be in the mix come the end of season.
These and other talking points from the latest round of Premier League games.
Arsenal show grit to prove doubters wrong: Defeats by Aston Villa and Bayern Munich in their last two matches called Arsenal’s backbone in to question but Mikel Arteta’s side answered the doubters with a gritty 2-0 win at Wolves to show that their title challenge is not over yet.
It was a dour affair and though the statistics might suggest that Arsenal had it easy, they had to grind it out, scoring late in each half to show a different side of themselves that might prove vital as the title race reaches its climax.
Victory over Chelsea on Tuesday would give them a four-point lead over Manchester City and though Pep Guardiola’s side would have two games in hand, Arsenal showed they are still very much up for the fight.
Luton no-show a concern for Edwards: Luton Town’s deflating 5-1 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday saw the Hatters equal their club record for most losses in a top-flight season with 21, the same as in 1959/60 and 1990/91.
They were relegated in the first of those occasions and finished 18th in the second as it was enough to survive the drop that year with only two teams going down. On current form, they face an uphill struggle to preserve their top flight status.
Luton’s positive approach has impressed this season but Saturday’s capitulation will be a worry for manager Rob Edwards and they will need to rediscover their spirit if they are to avoid a return to the Championship.
Memorable return for Alexander-Arnold: In his first Premier League start for Liverpool in more than two months after a knee injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a memorable return on Sunday.
The England international scored a sublime free-kick — his sixth direct free-kick league goal, and his 100th goal involvement (goals and assists) for the Reds — to help reignite Liverpool’s title hopes.
While Conor Bradley filled in admirably during the right-back’s absence, Alexander-Arnold’s presence was felt on Sunday with pundit Jamie Carragher saying: “It’s like having [Manchester City’s standout midfielder] Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back.”
The final chapter for Moyes? David Moyes is rightly proud of his achievements at West Ham United, turning them from annual relegation battlers into a top-half club and regulars in European competition.
But it is beginning to look like the final chapter for the Scot after Sunday’s 5-2 drubbing at Crystal Palace.
West Ham pushed German champions Bayer Leverkusen hard in their Europa League quarterfinal defeat but three wins from their past 15 games in the Premier League suggests a change could be coming at the end of the season.
Emery stock keeps rising: Aston Villa’s defeat of Bournemouth on Sunday put them within touching distance of a place in the Champions League but there could be a cloud on the horizon for the club’s fans.
Spaniard Unai Emery has transformed Villa but such are the plaudits the manager is receiving that the Midlands club may well have to fend off interest from so-called bigger clubs this summer.
Manchester United’s managerial situation looks even more volatile after their chaotic FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry City on Sunday and the new Old Trafford hierarchy will surely have the project-building Emery on their radar if Erik ten Hag’s tenure is nearing its end.
Premier League talking points: Win keeps Arsenal in race for title
Victory over Chelsea will give the side a four-point lead over Manchester City
London — After two defeats on the bounce, many were predicting Arsenal’s title race was once again going up in flames.
But the Gunners produced a steely performance knocking over Wolves to let it by known they plan to be in the mix come the end of season.
These and other talking points from the latest round of Premier League games.
Arsenal show grit to prove doubters wrong: Defeats by Aston Villa and Bayern Munich in their last two matches called Arsenal’s backbone in to question but Mikel Arteta’s side answered the doubters with a gritty 2-0 win at Wolves to show that their title challenge is not over yet.
It was a dour affair and though the statistics might suggest that Arsenal had it easy, they had to grind it out, scoring late in each half to show a different side of themselves that might prove vital as the title race reaches its climax.
Victory over Chelsea on Tuesday would give them a four-point lead over Manchester City and though Pep Guardiola’s side would have two games in hand, Arsenal showed they are still very much up for the fight.
Luton no-show a concern for Edwards: Luton Town’s deflating 5-1 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday saw the Hatters equal their club record for most losses in a top-flight season with 21, the same as in 1959/60 and 1990/91.
They were relegated in the first of those occasions and finished 18th in the second as it was enough to survive the drop that year with only two teams going down. On current form, they face an uphill struggle to preserve their top flight status.
Luton’s positive approach has impressed this season but Saturday’s capitulation will be a worry for manager Rob Edwards and they will need to rediscover their spirit if they are to avoid a return to the Championship.
Memorable return for Alexander-Arnold: In his first Premier League start for Liverpool in more than two months after a knee injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a memorable return on Sunday.
The England international scored a sublime free-kick — his sixth direct free-kick league goal, and his 100th goal involvement (goals and assists) for the Reds — to help reignite Liverpool’s title hopes.
While Conor Bradley filled in admirably during the right-back’s absence, Alexander-Arnold’s presence was felt on Sunday with pundit Jamie Carragher saying: “It’s like having [Manchester City’s standout midfielder] Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back.”
The final chapter for Moyes? David Moyes is rightly proud of his achievements at West Ham United, turning them from annual relegation battlers into a top-half club and regulars in European competition.
But it is beginning to look like the final chapter for the Scot after Sunday’s 5-2 drubbing at Crystal Palace.
West Ham pushed German champions Bayer Leverkusen hard in their Europa League quarterfinal defeat but three wins from their past 15 games in the Premier League suggests a change could be coming at the end of the season.
Emery stock keeps rising: Aston Villa’s defeat of Bournemouth on Sunday put them within touching distance of a place in the Champions League but there could be a cloud on the horizon for the club’s fans.
Spaniard Unai Emery has transformed Villa but such are the plaudits the manager is receiving that the Midlands club may well have to fend off interest from so-called bigger clubs this summer.
Manchester United’s managerial situation looks even more volatile after their chaotic FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry City on Sunday and the new Old Trafford hierarchy will surely have the project-building Emery on their radar if Erik ten Hag’s tenure is nearing its end.
Reuters
Cole Palmer could miss match against Arsenal
Barca’s Xavi fumes after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
Man U survive Coventry fightback to edge FA Cup thriller on penalties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Liverpool share top spot with Arsenal after Fulham win
Arsenal refocus on Premier League title
Premier League fighting for places in Champions League
No regrets for Man City boss after shoot-out loss to Real Madrid
Too soon to dream about double treble, says Guardiola
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.