Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan gets familiar looks and more treats

Mercedes-Benz has opted for a more retro look for the EQS, with with slatted grilles and the iconic star on the bonnet. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes‑Benz has updated its all-electric EQS limousine for 2024. The big news is right in front, where a new plastic radiator cover with chrome applications, and an upright Mercedes star now appears on the front hood. It now looks like a traditional Mercedes-Benz, while more comfort and glitz has been applied to the rear quarters, with some technical changes included.
Inside, the ventilation nozzles on the B-pillars now have a galvanised chrome frame, and there are additional cushions and seat piping made of Nappa leather. EQS models equipped with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus feature a pair of executive seats that recline 38 degrees. Now, the front passenger seat can fold forward to create more room at the back, and a slanted footrest is added for more comfort when it’s stretched out.
Optional equipment includes seat heating plus and neck-and-shoulder heating in the rear, as well as pneumatic adjustment of seat depth. Five millimetres more foam has been added in the backrest for a softer seat.
Updates to the EQS limousine include the addition of a foot rest and a foldable front passenger seat. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Manufaktur Selection offers more exquisite features inside and out, starting with exclusive paints — obsidian metallic, Opalite white or black Magno — AMG stylingand a new radiator grille with chrome applications and an upright star on the hood. It also has 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design.
Special Manufaktur upholstery in exclusive Nappa leather in deep white/black, throw cushions with contrast stitching and silver-grey piping as well as rose-gold embroidery is part of the package. So too are headrest cushions with an embroidered Mercedes star in rose gold, and floor mats embroidered with the Mercedes star and etched in deep white with rose-gold stitching.
Technical changes with the facelift include the battery — capacity is increased to 118 kWh from 108.4 kWh — and an optimised braking system for greater deceleration that extends the EQS 450’s maximum driving range to 799km from 717km. The EQS 450+ now has a driving range of 822km thanks to similar upgrades, while the towing capacity for the EQS with 4MATIC is 1,700kg compared with 750kg previously.
The EQS driving range has increased, thanks to updated energy recuperation protocols. Picture: SUPPLIED
The automatic lane change function, which uses radar to detect a slower vehicle ahead and initiates a lane change autonomously within a speed range of 80‑140km/h, is also offered for the 2024 EQS models.
The updated EQS goes on sale from April, though Mercedes-Benz SA is unable to confirm whether the car will available here this year.
International News
Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan gets familiar looks and more treats
The electric version of the S-Class comes with a slatted grille and the iconic star on the bonnet
