Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

WATCH | Up close with the new Mercedes E-Class in SA

Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a tour of the German luxury sedan’s technical innovations

19 April 2024 - 15:42
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has arrived in SA and our Motor News team will be driving it soon.

The executive sedan will initially be available locally in two rear-wheel drive derivatives with nine-speed automatic transmissions: the E200 petrol and E220d diesel. They are both mild-hybrid four-cylinder variants featuring intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator.

As a sneak preview ahead of the launch, Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a first look at the car and takes a walkaround with Mercedes SA’s Justin Jacobs, who reveals more about its technical innovations.

BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in SA

BMW issues disguised pictures and details of the new midsize premium SUV to be unveiled in a few weeks
Life
1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz gives G-Class a high-tech revamp

The Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems
Life
3 weeks ago

Four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG SL43 goes on sale in SA

The model kicks off the latest iteration of a 70-year legacy of Mercedes high-end roadsters
Life
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Shesha launches home-grown e-hailing service
Life / Motoring
2.
Something for every reader at Franschhoek’s ...
Life / Books
3.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
BMW gives sneak preview of new X3 to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Bored by superheroes, filmmakers turn to the ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

New Mercedes E-class debuts with more space and tech

Life / Motoring

Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked out of top 10

Life / Motoring

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS range launched in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.