WATCH | Up close with the new Mercedes E-Class in SA

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has arrived in SA and our Motor News team will be driving it soon.
The executive sedan will initially be available locally in two rear-wheel drive derivatives with nine-speed automatic transmissions: the E200 petrol and E220d diesel. They are both mild-hybrid four-cylinder variants featuring intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator.
As a sneak preview ahead of the launch, Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a first look at the car and takes a walkaround with Mercedes SA’s Justin Jacobs, who reveals more about its technical innovations.
Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a tour of the German luxury sedan’s technical innovations
