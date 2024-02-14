Mercedes-Benz unveils a diamond-studded G-Class for Valentine’s Day

The limited-edition G-Class is coloured a unique rosewood grey magno.
Mercedes-Benz has created a special Stronger Than Diamonds Edition of its iconic G-Class off-roader to commemorate Valentine’s Day.
Limited to just 300 units, the exclusive variant of the G500 has 25-carat diamonds set into the four door locking pins, and exterior handles with embossed diamond logos. It is painted in a rosewood grey magno colour developed exclusively for the special edition.
The vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.
The interior equipment includes an all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose from the brand’s Manufaktur customisation division. The cabin floor is covered in Manufaktur deep-pile floor mats.
Other Valentine-inspired décor includes a grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with a finely crafted Stronger Than Diamonds badge, and a black indoor car cover in an exclusive Stronger Than Diamonds design.
A 25-carat diamond is set into each door locking pin.
Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.
Mechanically the Mercedes G500 is unchanged, with power supplied by a 4.0l V8 petrol engine with outputs of 310kW and 610Nm. Owners wanting to risk scratching the pretty rosewood paintwork have formidable off-road ability to call upon thanks to the vehicle’s towering 270mm ground clearance, four-wheel drive, and three diff locks.
The list price in Germany is €175,000 (R3.6m).
