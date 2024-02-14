Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Mercedes-Benz unveils a diamond-studded G-Class for Valentine’s Day

Just 300 units of the Stronger Than Diamonds Edition will be made

14 February 2024 - 15:42
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The limited-edition G-Class is coloured a unique rosewood grey magno. Picture: SUPPLIED
The limited-edition G-Class is coloured a unique rosewood grey magno. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz has created a special Stronger Than Diamonds Edition of its iconic G-Class off-roader to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

Limited to just 300 units, the exclusive variant of the G500 has 25-carat diamonds set into the four door locking pins, and exterior handles with embossed diamond logos. It is painted in a rosewood grey magno colour developed exclusively for the special edition.

The vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.

The interior equipment includes an all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose from the brand’s Manufaktur customisation division. The cabin floor is covered in Manufaktur deep-pile floor mats.

Other Valentine-inspired décor includes a grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with a finely crafted Stronger Than Diamonds badge, and a black indoor car cover in an exclusive Stronger Than Diamonds design.

A 25-carat diamond is set into each door locking pin. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 25-carat diamond is set into each door locking pin. Picture: SUPPLIED

Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.

Mechanically the Mercedes G500 is unchanged, with power supplied by a 4.0l V8 petrol engine with outputs of 310kW and 610Nm. Owners wanting to risk scratching the pretty rosewood paintwork have formidable off-road ability to call upon thanks to the vehicle’s towering 270mm ground clearance, four-wheel drive, and three diff locks.

The list price in Germany is €175,000 (R3.6m).

 

New and more powerful Aston Martin Vantage unleashed

The British brand is mounting a fresh assault in the sports car niche
Life
2 days ago

Maretha Gerber to be first female head of Daimler Truck in SA

The South African takes over from German-born Michael Dietz
Life
1 week ago

So I bought myself a classic car, and a little trouble strikes

Motoring editor Denis Droppa reports on the ownership experience of a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SEC
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 launched in SA with engine ...
Life / Motoring
2.
New Tiguan and other VWs to be launched in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
New Honda CR-V launched in SA with big price hikes
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking ...
Life / Motoring
5.
SA Car of the Year competition names 18 finalists ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.