Curves, luxury and refinement define new Mercedes GLC Coupé

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé is a curvy and comfortable delight on roads.
After it went on sale in November 2023, we’ve had our first drive impressions of the new and curvaceous Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe at the media launch in Cape Town.
As an SUV with a curved roof, the GLC Coupé makes sense to buyers who want the mid-size GLC SUV but with more expression.
Retouches in the second-generation GLC Coupé begin in front, with new headlights and grille, while at the rear EQ-esque taillights with a connecting strip and reshaped, slim LED lights appear. It’s all for the betterment of the car and these cues give the GLC Coupé a sleeker, more aggressive attitude. Buyers can articulate their personalities thanks to a range of body colours and alloy wheel designs ranging from 18-20 inches in size.
The sloping roof doesn’t compromise passenger room and boot space much. The coupe is 35mm lower than the regular GLC model but they match in their 1,890mm width. This makes it nearly as practical as the GLC Coupé though it loses 75l in loading capacity with all the seats propped up.
There is enough leg, head and shoulder room for all. The first-time availability of a panoramic sunroof in the coupé jettisons any feelings of claustrophobia.
The GLC Coupé aligns with most modern Mercs with a large, colourful and touch-operated centre display, a typical Mercedes-Benz steering wheel and a pinstripe dash décor option, as found in the GLC 300d that I drove.
Electrically operated seats, voice commands, climate control and high-end Burmester sound system are possible features, as are seats with partial electric adjustment and less powerful music system as fitted in the 220d variant. Equipment also includes wireless phone charging and heated seats.
The GLC interior is beautifully constructed regardless of model. The consistencies in quality build and noise reduction bodes well for the quality of the drive. There are no petrol-powered GLC Coupés at launch. It’s the GLC 220d diesel with a 162kW and 440Nm and it’s a smooth operator, if not quite as punchy the GLC 300d with its 215kW and 550Nm engine.
Both derivatives feature 2.0l four-cylinder engines with mild-hybrid technology for efficiency. Performance is more than adequate in both and there′s a healthy swell of acceleration from the 300d model, and promises an impressive 950km range on a single tank.
Whichever engine you choose, you get a nine-speed automatic gearbox, 4Matic all-wheel drive and a pampering ride quality. Any of the new GLC Coupés can be quite good fun to tear down a country lane and their agility is boosted with the optional fitment of rear-wheel steering. Both models feel suited to long-distance and urban road trips.
An optional off-road package comes with an off-road driving mode, downhill speed regulation, air suspension that increases the vehicle’s height at a touch of a button, and a 360-degree camera view with a “transparent bonnet” mode.
Other driving safety assistance systems include Distronic, a trailer menu, ESP, Pre-Safe and more. Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Pricing
Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d Coupé — R1,392,350
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d Coupé — R1,447,350
