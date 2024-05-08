JAMIE MCGEEVER: Fragile US bond market hopes pinned on slim chance of dodging recession
While a cycle-busting scenario seems far-fetched to many, if the benign soft landing forecasts fail to play out, the Fed may be forced to start buying again
08 May 2024 - 05:00
Any hope of sustaining US fiscal accounts at such stretched levels and keeping the fragile bond market equilibrium intact may have to hinge on avoiding any recession at all — a cycle-busting scenario that seems far-fetched to many.
What’s more, if the benign “soft landing” or “no landing” economic forecasts on which the already scary US budget math is predicated fail to play out, the Federal Reserve may ultimately be forced to start buying bonds again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.